Fortescue temporarily halts mining operations at Solomon Hub after collapse

Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:57:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has temporarily suspended mining operations at Solomon Hub iron ore site in Western Australia, following a significant incident involving collapse of ground which resulted in a fatality.

Fortescue stated that it is working closely with the WA Police and WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

The Solomon site, which is one of several Fortescue sites in the Pilbara, includes the Firetail, Kings Valley and Queens Valley mines.