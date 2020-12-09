Fortescue commissions Eliwana mine

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:19:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has commissioned its Eliwana mine and processed the first ore from the mine.

The company’s CEO Elizabeth Gaines stated that the Eliwana mine is the next important stage of development of Fortescue’s integrated operations. In 2006, exploration commenced in this area and now the company has delivered a dry processing facility with an annual capacity of 30 million mt, along with 143 km of rail.

The Eliwana mine will create 500 jobs as it starts operations.

“Eliwana is another key element of our strategic focus on optimizing growth and returns through our core iron ore business. Eliwana mine will deliver a significant boost to Western Australia’s economy during the post-Covid-19 recovery phase, and contribute to the state’s ongoing successful iron ore industry,” Elizabeth Gaines said.