Fortescue and Tree Energy Solutions partner to develop green hydrogen energy import facility in Germany

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has entered a global strategic collaboration with Belgium-based energy infrastructure developer Tree Energy Solutions (TES), which aims to accelerate the development of green hydrogen and a green energy import facility in Germany.

Through the agreement, FFI’s subsidiary Netherlands Fortescue Future Industries Holdings B.V. will invest €30 million to become a shareholder in Tree Energy Solutions, as well as invest €100 million in the construction of the TES terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, and be a major shareholder with a 30 percent stake in Deutsche Grüngas und Energieversorgung GmbH (a subsidiary of TES), the project company that will build the TES Green Energy Hub in Wilhelmshaven.

The first phase of this partnership is to jointly develop and invest in the supply of 300,000 metric ton of green hydrogen. The first delivery of green hydrogen into TES’ terminal in Wilhelmshaven is anticipated to take place in 2026. Initial collaboration projects will be focused on Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.