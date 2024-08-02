First line of new Ternium México steel mill starts, project to be completed in 2026

The new $3.5 billion steel complex of the Italian-Argentinian Ternium in Mexico has already installed its first finishing line of 550,000 metric tons (mt) and the rest of the production lines, such as the new steel shop of 2.6 million mt of slabs will come into operation in the middle of 2026, Ternium CEO Máximo Vedoya told investors.

“I am glad to say that we just started up the first line in the downstream project, a 550,000 mt pickling line in our new finishing center in Pesqueria. The rest of the finishing lines should be ready by the end of the year and the cold rolling mill and galvanized lines are on track to be delivered between the end of next year and the beginning of 2026,” said Vedoya.

“In addition, the new 2.6 million mt of slab mill in Pesqueria continues to advance with completion expected by mid-2026. This project will enhance our capabilities in the USMCA region and position us as a leader in low emission steelmaking,” added the executive.

In June last year, Ternium announced the investment of $3.2 billion to build a $2.2 billion steel mill to produce 2.6 million mt of slab in the northern city of Pesquería, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León. In addition, an investment of $1.0 billion for new production lines. Subsequently, that amount was updated to $3.5 billion due to inflationary effects and the exchange rate parity of the euro against the dollar. In the recent meeting with investors, Vedoya did not talk about new updates on the investment.