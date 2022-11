Tuesday, 29 November 2022 11:20:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based Pemamek has announced that it will supply onshore wind tower production lines to Saudi Arabia-based steelmaker Al Yamamah Steel Industries’ wind tower unit Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems.

The equipment is scheduled to be delivered in early 2023.

The new facility, contributing to local wind power projects, will be established as part of Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transformation.