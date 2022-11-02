﻿
Ferrexpo partially resumes production following Russian missile strikes

Wednesday, 02 November 2022
       

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has provided an update on its operations following its temporary production suspension on October 11 after a number of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

Accordingly, the repair work has sufficiently progressed to allow for the partial resumption of production activities at its operations in central Ukraine. However, the supply of power to the company’s operations remains limited, which has an impact on the cost effectiveness of production.

Ferrexpo stated that it is currently focused on drawing down on its inventories to maintain supplies to its customers. The company confirmed that it has a sufficient volume of products in its inventories to meet customer demand.


