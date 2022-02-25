Ferrexpo issues force majeure for pellet shipments

Friday, 25 February 2022 11:52:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has provided an update on its operations in Ukraine, further to its announcement yesterday, February 24.

According to the new statement, export activities at the port of Pivdennyi, located in southwest Ukraine, where the company’s berth is located for shipping pellets to customers, have been temporarily suspended following notification from the port authorities.

As a result, Ferrexpo has issued force majeure notices to certain customers that were due to receive the company’s products via oceangoing vessels in the near term.

Ferrexpo’s mining and processing operations, which are located adjacent to the city of Horishni Plavni, continue to operate, as SteelOrbis previously reported.