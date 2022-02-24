Ferrexpo continues operations in central Ukraine, to prioritize workforce safety

Thursday, 24 February 2022 15:17:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has stated that it is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine following the official announcement by the government of Ukraine of an incursion by Russian armed forces into the country’s territory.

The company said that it is continuing to assess developments locally and will prioritize the safety of its workforce. At present, Ferrexpo’s mining and processing facilities, located adjacent to the city of Horishni Plavni, in central Ukraine, are operating. However, the government has now suspended rail transportation.