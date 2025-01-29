Feralpi Group launches Feralpi Value Alliance for more sustainable supply chain

Italy-based Feralpi Group, one of Europe’s leading steel producers, has launched a new project to strengthen sustainability across its supply chain. With Feralpi Value Alliance, the group aims to establish a closer collaboration with its strategic suppliers, promoting sustainable and ethical practices.

The initiative actively involves partners through the Open-es platform, a digital ecosystem that facilitates the sharing of best ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices while enabling companies to monitor and improve their sustainability performance.

According to Cesare Pasini, vice president of Feralpi Group, sustainability can no longer be confined within company boundaries but must extend across the entire supply chain: "We have a duty to ensure positive impacts for our stakeholders, also by promoting ethical and responsible behavior among those who contribute to our business."

The project builds upon Feralpi’s ongoing efforts since 2018 to assess suppliers based on environmental, safety, ethical, and quality criteria. This strategy also aligns with recent European regulations, such as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which requires companies to prevent, mitigate, or minimize impacts on human rights and the environment.

Through the Feralpi Value Alliance, the group not only aims to monitor suppliers’ ESG indicators but also seeks to create a collaborative network that fosters mutual growth and a more sustainable steel industry.