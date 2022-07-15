﻿
Fenix Resources’ iron ore shipments from Iron Ridge Project increase in June quarter

Friday, 15 July 2022 11:33:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending June 30, this year.

Accordingly, the company has shipped 344,300 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia, compared to 294,700 wmt in the March quarter. The six shipments, consisting of 140,699 wmt of lump and 203,591 wmt of fines were sold during the June quarter.

Average grade shipped for the June quarter was 62.1 percent Fe for fines and 63.6 percent Fe for lump product, compared to 61.6 percent Fe and 63.9 percent Fe in the previous quarter, respectively. 

In the given quarter, the company has produced approximately 319,200 wmt of iron ore, including 122,700 wmt of lump and 196,500 wmt of fine.


