Fall in China’s real estate sector accelerates in Mar, new construction down 17.5% in Q1

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:57:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, the real estate sector in China showed a much bigger slump, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and the downtrend in sales and new construction is likely to continue and may even be deeper in April when the majority of lockdowns in China were observed.

The total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 2.7765 trillion ($0.44 trillion) in the January-March period, up just 0.7 percent year on year versus a rise of 3.7 percent in the January-February period.

In the first quarter, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 310.46 million m2, down 13.8 percent year on year, faster than the decline of 9.6 percent seen in the first two months of the year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period increased by 1.0 percent. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 17.5 percent year on year in the given period, which is much higher than the decline of 12.2 percent seen in the January-February period.

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and restriction measures will exert a negative impact on the real estate market performance in April.