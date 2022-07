Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:37:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China totaled RMB 1.6 trillion ($0.24 trillion), up 6.7 percent year on year.

In particular, in the given period FAI in the construction of roads and waterways in China amounted to RMB 1.2704 trillion ($0.19 trillion) and RMB 73.9 billion ($11 billion), respectively, up 9.7 percent and 4.7 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7411