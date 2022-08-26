﻿
English
FAI in transportation in China up 4.1 percent in July

Friday, 26 August 2022 10:41:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July, the fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China amounted to RMB 330.9 billion ($48.3 billion), up 4.1 percent year on year, including RMB 259.1 billion ($37.8 billion) in roads and waterways, up 7.5 percent year on year, as stated by Su Jie, the deputy director of department of comprehensive planning, China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) at the press release held on August 25.


