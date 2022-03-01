﻿
English
FAI in transportation in China up 4% to RMB 3.6 trillion in 2021

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:05:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Li Xiaopeng, China’s minister of transport, has stated that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in 2021 amounted to RMB 3.6 trillion ($0.57 trillion), up four percent year on year.

Moreover, 4,000 kilometers of new railway lines have been opened, with the total mileage of high-speed railways reaching 40,000 kilometers. In 2021, there were more than 8,000 kilometers of newly-opened high-speed road, with the total mileage of high-speed roads exceeding 168,000 kilometers. Meanwhile, newly-opened urban railways exceeded 1,000 kilometers, with the total mileage of urban railways exceeding 8,000 kilometers.


