FAI in transportation in China to reach RMB 2.4 trillion in 2021

Friday, 25 December 2020 12:00:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China in 2021 is expected to reach RMB 2.4 trillion ($0.37 trillion), which will be at high levels, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) on December 24.

MOT said that the FAI in transportation in China will likely amount to RMB 3.4247 trillion ($0.524 trillion) in 2020, including RMB 778.0 billion ($119 billion) in railway, RMB 2.5417 trillion ($0.39 trillion) in road and waterway and RMB 105 billion ($16.1 billion), with 4,585 kilometers of railway being into operation, including 2,416 kilometers of high-speed railway.

$1 = RMB 6.5333