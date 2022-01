FAI in transportation in China estimated to rise by 3.1 percent in 2021

Friday, 28 January 2022 14:09:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In 2021, fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China is expected to exceed RMB 3.5 trillion ($0.55 trillion), increasing by 3.1 percent year on year, while the two-year average growth reached 5.1 percent, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

