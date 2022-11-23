﻿
FAI in roads and waterways in China up 9.5 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 11:05:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 2.4665 trillion ($0.34 trillion), increasing by 9.5 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 2.3369 trillion ($0.33 trillion), RMB 129.96 billion ($18.1 billion), RMB 63.4 billion ($8.8 billion) and RMB 65.2 billion ($9.1 billion), increasing by 9.6 percent, 8.8 percent, 9.2 percent and 8.2 percent, year on year, respectively.


