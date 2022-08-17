FAI in roads and waterways in China up 9.1 percent in Jan-July

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 11:47:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.6 trillion ($0.24 trillion), increasing by 9.1 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.52 trillion ($0.22 trillion), RMB 87.85 billion ($12.9 billion), RMB 40.68 billion ($6.0 billion) and RMB 46.44 billion ($6.8 billion), increasing by 9.2 percent, 7.0 percent, 4.8 percent and 8.3 percent, year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.7863