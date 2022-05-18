﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:19:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 729.5 billion ($108.2 billion), increasing by 7.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers in China amounted to RMB 686.4 billion ($101.8 billion), RMB 43.2 billion ($6.4 billion), and RMB 20.8 billion ($3.1 billion), increasing by 7.7 percent, 0.8 percent, 8.1 percent year on year, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities totaled RMB 21.9 billion ($3.2 billion), down 6.2 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7421


Tags: China Far East investments 

Similar articles

17 May

China’s real estate investments decline by 2.7 percent in Jan-Apr
17 May

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 157.46 billion in Jan-Apr, up 0.6%
20 Apr

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.4 percent in Jan-Mar
19 Apr

China’s FAI increases by 9.3 percent in January-March
18 Apr

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 106.5 billion in Q1, up 3.1%
23 Mar

Shanxi plans to complete $4.1 billion investment in steel industry in 2022
18 Mar

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 14.8 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

China’s real estate investments rise by 3.7 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

China’s FAI up 12.2 percent in January-February
07 Mar

Railway construction investment in Yangtze River Delta to remain strong