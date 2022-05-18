FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:19:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 729.5 billion ($108.2 billion), increasing by 7.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers in China amounted to RMB 686.4 billion ($101.8 billion), RMB 43.2 billion ($6.4 billion), and RMB 20.8 billion ($3.1 billion), increasing by 7.7 percent, 0.8 percent, 8.1 percent year on year, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities totaled RMB 21.9 billion ($3.2 billion), down 6.2 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7421