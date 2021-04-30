﻿
English
FAI in roads and waterways in China up 60.1 percent in Q1

Friday, 30 April 2021 11:25:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period of the current year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 459.7 billion ($71.0 billion), increasing by 60.1 percent year on year, while up 23.5 percent compared to the January-March period of 2019.

In the first quarter this year, China completed 25.5 percent of its annual target of RMB 1.8 trillion of FAI in roads and waterways for 2021, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

Meanwhile, the overall FAI in transportation in China in the given period amounted to RMB 579.2 billion ($89.5 billion), up 52.8 percent year on year, while rising by 18.5 percent compared to the January-March quarter of 2019. 


Tags: investments  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


