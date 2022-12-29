FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:38:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 3.5 trillion ($0.5 trillion), increasing by 5.8 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 2.6 trillion ($0.37 trillion), RMB 147.8 billion ($21.2 billion), RMB 75.2 billion ($10.8 billion) and RMB 71.5 billion ($10.2 billion), increasing by 9.1 percent, 10.2 percent, 14.0 percent and 6.3 percent, year on year, respectively.