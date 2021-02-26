FAI in roads and waterways in China up 52.3 percent in January

Friday, 26 February 2021 13:49:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 143.4 billion ($22.2 billion), increasing by 52.3 percent year on year, while up 11.8 percent compared to January 2019, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

Meanwhile, the overall FAI in transportation in China in January of the current year amounted to RMB 191.2 billion ($29.6 billion), up 42.1 percent year on year, while rising by 13.8 percent compared to January 2019.

$1 = RMB 6.4713