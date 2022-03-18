FAI in roads and waterways in China up 14.8 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 18 March 2022 14:06:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 273.14 billion ($43.1 billion), increasing by 14.8 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction and inland rivers facilities in China amounted to RMB 255.12 billion ($40.2 billion), RMB 18.02 billion ($2.8 billion) and RMB 8.38 billion ($1.3 billion), increasing by 15.7 percent, 3.9 percent, 11.7 percent, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities totaled RMB 9.54 billion ($1.5 billion), decreasing by 2.6 percent year on year.