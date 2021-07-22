﻿
English
FAI in roads and waterways in China up 13.3 percent in H1

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:12:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 1,228.37 billion ($190 billion), increasing by 13.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1,154.89 billion ($178.6 billion), RMB 33.15 billion ($5.1 billion) and RMB 33.15 billion ($5.14 billion), increasing by 13.8 percent, 9.0 percent and 40.6 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.4651


China  investments  Far East


