FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.4 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:40:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 512 billion ($80.3 billion), increasing by 11.4 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers in China amounted to RMB 481 billion ($75.4 billion), RMB 31 billion ($4.9 billion), and RMB 14.6 billion ($2.3 billion), increasing by 11.8 percent, 5.4 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities totaled RMB 15.9 billion ($2.5 billion), down 2.3 percent, all year on year.