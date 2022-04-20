﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.4 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 512 billion ($80.3 billion), increasing by 11.4 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

 In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, waterway construction, inland rivers in China amounted to RMB 481 billion ($75.4 billion), RMB 31 billion ($4.9 billion), and RMB 14.6 billion ($2.3 billion), increasing by 11.8 percent, 5.4 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, while FAI in construction of coastal facilities totaled RMB 15.9 billion ($2.5 billion), down 2.3 percent, all year on year.


Tags: China Far East investments 

Similar articles

19 Apr

China’s FAI increases by 9.3 percent in January-March
18 Apr

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 106.5 billion in Q1, up 3.1%
23 Mar

Shanxi plans to complete $4.1 billion investment in steel industry in 2022
18 Mar

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 14.8 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

China’s real estate investments rise by 3.7 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

China’s FAI up 12.2 percent in January-February
07 Mar

Railway construction investment in Yangtze River Delta to remain strong
04 Mar

Construction starts on 104 transportation projects in Hebei on March 2
01 Mar

FAI in transportation in China up 4% to RMB 3.6 trillion in 2021
28 Feb

More Chinese vehicle producers to increase investments in NEVs