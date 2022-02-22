FAI in roads and waterways in China up 0.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:51:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 143.6 billion ($22.6 billion), increasing by 0.1 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 134.3 billion ($21.2 billion), RMB 4.5 billion ($0.7 billion) and RMB 4.4 billion ($0.7 billion), increasing by 0.9 percent, decreasing by 5.1 percent and declining by 14.0 percent year on year, respectively.