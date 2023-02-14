﻿
FAI in railways in China amounts to RMB 37.9 billion in January, down 4.8%

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 10:46:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in Chinese railways in January this year amounted to RMB 37.9 billion ($5.6 billion), down 4.8 percent year on year.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the FAI in Chinese railways in 2022 had fallen to the lowest level since 2013.

The Chinese New Year holiday in January negatively affected construction activities.

As for 2023, more than 3,000 kilometers of new railway lines are expected to be put into operation in China, including 2,500 kilometers of high-speed railway lines.


