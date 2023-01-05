﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in Chinese railways totals RMB 710.9 billion in 2022, down 5.07%

Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:28:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in railways in China in 2022 amounted to RMB 710.9 billion ($103.2 billion), down 5.07 percent year on year. FAI in railways in 2022 was the lowest since 2013.

The FAI in railways in China did not show an increase until the last month of 2022, with the FAI in railways in December totaling RMB 114.5 billion ($16.6 billion), up 83.49 percent year on year.

In 2022, the new railway lines put into operation in China amounted to 4,100 kilometers, including 2,082 kilometers of high-speed railways. As of the end of 2022, the national railway operating length reached 155,000 kilometers, up 3.33 percent year on year, including 42,000 kilometers of high-speed railways, up 5.0 percent year on year.

China Railway Corporation also announced that it plans to put 3,000 kilometers of new railway lines into operation in 2023, including 2,500 kilometers of high-speed railways.

$1 = RMB 6.8926


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.8 percent in Jan-Nov

29 Dec | Steel News

China’s NDRC approves 106 fixed asset investment projects in Jan-Nov

19 Dec | Steel News

China’s FAI up 5.3 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Dec | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 9.8 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Dec | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 9.5 percent in Jan-Oct

23 Nov | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 8.8 percent in January-October

16 Nov | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 5.8 percent in January-October

16 Nov | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 8.0 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

China’s FAI up 5.9 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

China issues work plan to expand investment in agricultural and rural infrastructure construction

19 Oct | Steel News