FAI in Chinese railways totals RMB 710.9 billion in 2022, down 5.07%

Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:28:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in railways in China in 2022 amounted to RMB 710.9 billion ($103.2 billion), down 5.07 percent year on year. FAI in railways in 2022 was the lowest since 2013.

The FAI in railways in China did not show an increase until the last month of 2022, with the FAI in railways in December totaling RMB 114.5 billion ($16.6 billion), up 83.49 percent year on year.

In 2022, the new railway lines put into operation in China amounted to 4,100 kilometers, including 2,082 kilometers of high-speed railways. As of the end of 2022, the national railway operating length reached 155,000 kilometers, up 3.33 percent year on year, including 42,000 kilometers of high-speed railways, up 5.0 percent year on year.

China Railway Corporation also announced that it plans to put 3,000 kilometers of new railway lines into operation in 2023, including 2,500 kilometers of high-speed railways.

$1 = RMB 6.8926