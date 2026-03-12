 |  Login 
FAI in China’s railways up 5.4% to RMB 72.2 billion in Jan-Feb 2026

Thursday, 12 March 2026 09:23:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-February period this year amounted to RMB 72.2 billion ($10.5 billion), up 5.4 percent year on year.

The high-quality and efficient advancement of railway construction has injected new momentum into economic and social development.

Chairman of China Railway Group, Guo Zhuxue, stated that more than 2,000 kilometers of new railway lines are scheduled to commence operations in 2026.

Currently, there are 165,000 kilometers of railway lines in operation, including 50,000 kilometers of high-speed railway. By the year of 2030, the railway lines in operation will amount to 180,000 kilometers, including 60,000 kilometers of high-speed railway.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

