 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > FAI...

FAI in China’s railways up 2.6 percent to RMB 248.5 billion in Jan-May 2026

Monday, 15 June 2026 09:32:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-May period this year amounted to RMB 248.5 billion ($36.5 billion), constituting a record high level for January-May periods historically, up 2.6 percent year on year.

CRC said China aims to put more than 2,000 kilometers of new railway lines into operation in 2026.

In 2025, China’s FAI in railways amounted to RMB 901.5 billion, up 6.0 percent year on year, with 3,109 kilometers of new railway lines being put into operation.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices fluctuate within limited range, high costs prevent drop

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

China issues three-year action plan to cut energy use and carbon emissions in key industries

15 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 15, 2026

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s stock of new-energy heavy-duty trucks to exceed 1.6 million units by 2030

15 Jun | Steel News

China claims 47 percent of new shipbuilding orders globally in May 2026

15 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 12, 2026

12 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China rebar prices unchanged as coke keeps costs high while demand weakens

12 Jun | Longs and Billet

Chinese PPGI prices move down as HRC futures fluctuate

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 12, 2026

12 Jun | Longs and Billet

CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 7.7 percent in Jan-May 2026

12 Jun | Steel News