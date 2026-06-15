FAI in China’s railways up 2.6 percent to RMB 248.5 billion in Jan-May 2026

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-May period this year amounted to RMB 248.5 billion ($36.5 billion), constituting a record high level for January-May periods historically, up 2.6 percent year on year.

CRC said China aims to put more than 2,000 kilometers of new railway lines into operation in 2026.

In 2025, China’s FAI in railways amounted to RMB 901.5 billion, up 6.0 percent year on year, with 3,109 kilometers of new railway lines being put into operation.