China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-September period this year amounted to RMB 561.2 billion ($79.4 billion), up 10.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, 1,820 kilometers of new railway lines were commissioned in the given period, including 1,210 kilometers of high-speed railway lines, providing solid support for the promotion of a sustained economic upturn.