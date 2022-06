Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:06:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in railways in China in the January-May period this year amounted to RMB 192.3 billion ($28.7 billion), down 5.6 percent year on year.

In May alone, the FAI in Chinese railways totaled RMB 34.8 billion ($5.2 billion), down 20.73 percent year on year. In 2022, China plans to operate 3,300 kilometers of new railway lines, including 1,400 kilometers of high-speed railway lines.