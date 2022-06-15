﻿
English
FAI in China increases by 6.2 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 11:48:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-May period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 20.5964 trillion ($3.1 trillion), up 6.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In May alone, FAI in China rose by 0.72 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 6.7 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first five months rose by 17.3 percent and 10.6 percent year on year, respectively.


