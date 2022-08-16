﻿
English
FAI in China increases by 5.7 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:09:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 31.9812 trillion ($4.72 trillion), up 5.7 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In July alone, FAI in China rose by 0.16 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 7.4 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first seven months rose by 8.3 percent and 9.9 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

