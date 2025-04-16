Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase sharply in March

Brazil exported 9,233 mt of niobium ferroalloys in March against 5,730 mt in February, according to SECEX.

The increase mainly reflects the higher volume of exports to Europe.

The exports of March were destined to Asia (5,358 mt, of which 3,115 mt at $26,116/mt to China), Europe (2,825 mt at $27,483/mt), the US (887 mt at $25,469/mt), Canada (70 mt at $25,531/mt), Algeria (50 mt at $25,225/mt), Mexico (26 mt at $25,520/mt), and Argentina (17 mt at $31,912/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (7,585 mt at $27,318/mt), and CMOC (1,473 mt at $24,570/mt), while 175 mt at $23,162/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

The average price of the exports increased by $494/mt from February to March. Analysts maintain expectations of more increases, driven by demand from producers of electric vehicles.