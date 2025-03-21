Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in February

Brazil exported in February 5,730 mt of niobium ferroalloys against 5,119 mt in January, according to SECEX.

The exports in February were destined to Asia (5,027 mt, of which 3,085 mt at $26,205/mt to China), Europe (363 mt at $24,584/mt), the US (181 mt at $24,593/mt), Algeria (100 mt at $24,560/mt), and Mexico (58 mt at $25,493/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (4,369 mt at $27,076/mt), and CMOC (1,036 mt at $23,639/mt), while 325 mt at $24,483/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

According to analysts, the price of niobium and alloys is expected to increase, reflecting the increased demand from producers of batteries for electric cars, as its utilization ascribes for reduced recharge time and extended lifetime of the batteries.