Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in June

Brazil exported 8,073 mt of niobium ferroalloys in June, against 10,515 mt May, according to SECEX.

The exports of June were destined to Asia (5,414 mt, of which 3,096 mt at $26,240/mt to China), Europe (1,459 mt at $27,384/mt), the US (988 mt at $25,913/mt), Mexico (103 mt at $25,822/mt), Canada (86 mt at $25,781/mt), South Africa (20 mt at $25,670/mt), and Chile (3.0 mt at $34,615/mt), all FOB conditions.

