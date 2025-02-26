Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in January

Brazil exported 5,119 mt of niobium ferroalloys in January against 9,312 mt in December.

The exports in January were destined to Asia (3,945 mt, of which 3,050 mt at $24,362/mt to China), Europe (885 mt at $24,065/mt), the US (264 mt at $24,091/mt), and Canada (24 mt at $25,858/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (3,247 mt at $25,161/mt), and CMOC (1,321 mt at $23,853/mt), while 550 mt at $23,614/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

The consumption of niobium alloyed steels by a country’s industry is considered as a proxy for its level of technology, as it is associated to aviation, medicine, electronics, and other advanced industrial sectors.