Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in April

Brazil exported 7,488 mt of niobium ferroalloys in April against 9,233 mt in March, according to SECEX.

The decline reflects chiefly reduced exports to Europe.

The exports of March were destined to Asia (5,159 mt, of which 3,355 mt at $26,550/mt to China), Europe (1,116 mt at $26,838/mt), the US (795 mt at $25,431/mt), Canada (160 mt at $26,661/mt), Saudi Arabia (100 mt at $26,661/mt), Mexico (88 mt at $25,549/mt), South Africa (48 mt at $25,659/mt), and South America (22 mt at $31,465/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,727 mt at $27,131/mt), and CMOC (1,261 mt at $24,411/mt), while 500 mt at $23,785/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.