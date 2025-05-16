 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Exports...

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in April

Friday, 16 May 2025 03:46:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 7,488 mt of niobium ferroalloys in April against 9,233 mt in March, according to SECEX.

The decline reflects chiefly reduced exports to Europe. 

The exports of March were destined to Asia (5,159 mt, of which 3,355 mt at $26,550/mt to China), Europe (1,116 mt at $26,838/mt), the US (795 mt at $25,431/mt), Canada (160 mt at $26,661/mt), Saudi Arabia (100 mt at $26,661/mt), Mexico (88 mt at $25,549/mt), South Africa (48 mt at $25,659/mt), and South America (22 mt at $31,465/mt), all FOB conditions. 

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,727 mt at $27,131/mt), and CMOC (1,261 mt at $24,411/mt), while 500 mt at $23,785/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.


Tags: Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

14 May | Flats and Slab

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in April

13 May | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price stable in four weeks

13 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines slightly during the week

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian pig iron exports increase in April

08 May | Steel News

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

05 May | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports increases after three-week stability

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance shows high deficit in March

17 Apr | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase sharply in March

16 Apr | Steel News