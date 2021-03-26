﻿
EVRAZ to increase merchant pig iron output by end of 2022

Friday, 26 March 2021 17:05:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian mining and steelmaking company EVRAZ Group has announced the construction of two casting machines for the production of pig iron at its subsidiary EVRAZ NTMK.

Accordingly, under the scope of the company’s RUB 1.1 billion investment project which started at the end of 2020, EVRAZ is expected to launch two casting machines for the production of pig iron at its EVRAZ NTMK’s blast furnace shop at the beginning of 2022. The design production capacity of each casting machine is 3,300 mt of pig iron per day, while the capacity of the other two already operating machines is 2,400 mt per day each. The equipment will be supplied by IZTM Irkutsk Heavy Machine Building Plant, with the designer being METPROMSTROY LLC.

“Pig iron is in high demand now in the Russian market. The commissioning of new casting machines will allow the company to increase its output by 18 percent and, in particular, will enable us not to reduce the capacity of the blast furnace shop at the time of re-lining the converters,” vice president at EVRAZ, head of Ural division, Denis Novozhenov, noted.


