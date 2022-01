Tuesday, 04 January 2022 12:12:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has announced that it will implement a project for technical re-equipment at its subsidiary Evraz NTMK’s rail and beam mill in the Sverdlovsk region.

After the technical re-equipment, the mill will begin production of new types of rolled steel, and its annual capacity will increase from 800,000 mt to 950,000 mt of rolled steel.

The re-equipped mill, in which there will be an investment of $210 million, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.