Wednesday, 14 September 2022 14:57:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Giant Chinese property company Evergrande Group has announced that it will restart construction work on 38 stalled projects by September 30.

Xu Jiayin, president of Evergrande Group, stated that there were 706 building projects of the company across the whole country, including 668 resumed projects and 38 stalled projects. In particular, among the 668 resumed projects, 606 projects have reached normal construction level, while 62 are in the process of resuming construction.