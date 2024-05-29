﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

European steel service centers relay concerns over CBAM

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 12:21:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

European steel service centers (SSCs) have relayed their concerns regarding the impact of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on steel processing during a meeting held by the association of European steel and metal distributors EUROMETAL.

The SSCs stated that Asian suppliers are looking for solutions to circumvent the CBAM, which is putting European metal forming industry and service centers at risk and also steel mills. In fact, some first-tier customers, feeling threatened by the impact of the CBAM, are in search of alternatives from overseas, preferring to import ready-to-use steel products in order not to deal with the CBAM. This situation worries the SSCs and they also said that the CBAM complicates matters more than needed given the fact that they need to make significant investments in decarbonization and cost optimization.

The participants, nevertheless, agreed that the meeting highlighted the importance of dialogue and collaboration with the industry, with the future of European steel processing depending on the industry’s ability to adapt to the demands of the CBAM while remaining competitive.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Danieli: Nuclear power may be used as clean energy source in steelmaking

29 May | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to use Ferrexpo’s DR pellets to decarbonize steelmaking further

27 May | Steel News

Sweden’s H2 Green Steel to supply green steel to Lindab

24 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal begins carbon capture trial at Ghent plant

22 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal: High energy and hydrogen costs complicate decarbonization in Germany

21 May | Steel News

Hungary’s Liberty Dunaújváros to build new EAF and upgrade existing mills

17 May | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Nucera to provide electrolyzer for green hydrogen project in Spain

14 May | Steel News

Finland’s Outokumpu to contribute to decarbonization of food and packaging industry

13 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain plans to start low-carbon steel production within two years

10 May | Steel News

Feralpi among European environmental leaders according to Financial Times

02 May | Steel News