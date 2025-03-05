 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > European...

European steel recyclers concerned over scrap trade restriction proposal

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 11:52:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC) and the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) have jointly stated that they are deeply concerned over the decisions made at the Summit on the Future of the European Steel Industry, held in Paris on February 27, 2025. The main concern is the intention of ensuring access to raw materials by retaining scrap within the EU and the proposal to restrict or ban scrap exports to third countries that do not adopt environmental and production legislation similar to that of Europe.

Noting that the European recycling industry processes over 100 million mt of steel annually, with approximately 80 percent of the total output utilized in the domestic market, the organizations stated that there is no shortage of recycled steel in Europe, contrary to the basis on which the proposals are based.

Expressing that metal recyclers will already face increased challenges when exporting recycled steel following the adoption of the Waste Shipments Regulation, the organizations noted that stringent control measures on recycled steel represent an obstacle towards increased circularity. “Implementing additional export restrictions, when no material shortage exists, would artificially suppress prices of recycled steel,” the organizations said.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

EUROMETAL: Semi-finished and finished products need to be included in protective measures for level playing field

05 Mar | Steel News

EUROFER expects ministerial talks on steel industry’s future to contribute to Steel Action Plan

28 Feb | Steel News

EC unveils Clean Industrial Deal, EUROFER not satisfied

27 Feb | Steel News

BIR: EU restrictions on scrap exports would create unprecedented shock to global recycling industry

20 Jan | Steel News

EuRIC advocates greater use of recycled steel to reduce EU’s reliance on imported energy

22 Nov | Steel News

ASSOFERMET at ECOMONDO: Scrap recycling must be institutionally recognized for central role in Italian economy

07 Nov | Steel News

European Commission to intensify efforts to tackle crisis in steel industry

24 Oct | Steel News

EUROFER calls for urgent action to save European steel industry

16 Oct | Steel News

German Steel Federation: No real domestic demand recovery in sight for 2025

16 Oct | Steel News

IG Metall calls on German government to act regarding management of Thyssenkrupp Europe

04 Sep | Steel News