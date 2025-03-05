 |  Login 
EUROMETAL: Semi-finished and finished products need to be included in protective measures for level playing field

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 11:21:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Federation of Associations of Steel, Tube and Metal Distributors (EUROMETAL) has made some evaluations during the Strategic Dialogue on Steel hosted on March 4 by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, bringing together key industry leaders to address the future of the European steel industry.

EUROMETAL stated that fair competition is vital for the steel industry. Yet, given that 7.4 million people are employed in the industry, it is also significant to create a level playing field, which can be ensured by including import semi-finished and finished products that are flowing to the EU without any limitations in protective measures. Since Europe is located between the US and China, boosting its distribution, processing and manufacturing is even more crucial to promote innovation and to provide a basis for sustainable industrial activities, EUROMETAL said.

Additionally, the federation also reiterated its intention to actively participate in the working group of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, ensuring that regulations are realistic for EU declarants.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Opinion 

