﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER welcomes safeguard measure extension

Thursday, 09 June 2022 12:16:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has said that it welcomes the continuation of the steel safeguard measures, which, it stated, supports the stability of the EU steel market while ensuring smooth supply flows.

“This decision brings stability to the EU steel market while avoiding excessive, market-disrupting steel imports from third countries”, said Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER.

The increase of the quota volumes from three percent to four percent has pushed up quota levels far above the demand situation, which has not recovered yet from the Covid-crisis, EUROFER noted “This gap will now be further increased. However, there is no economic need for such an increase”, Mr. Eggert concluded.

The EC has extended the EU’s safeguard measures encompassing 26 steel product categories within the measures until June 30, 2024, and has increased the level of the tariff-rate quotas for all product categories by four percent for the period July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU slaps definitive AD duties on Russian and Turkish HDG

11 May | Steel News

EU considers suspending all duties and quotas on Ukrainian imports

27 Apr | Steel News

EU keeps AD duty unchanged for Severstal's hot rolled coils

13 Apr | Steel News

Assofermet study: Trade barriers harm the economy

03 Mar | Steel News

EU imposes definitive AD duty on imports of fasteners from China

18 Feb | Steel News

EUROFER asks European Commission to hike duty on Severstal's HRC

25 Jan | Steel News

EUROFER welcomes extension of definitive AD duties on imports of GOES

19 Jan | Steel News

EU extends AD duties on silicon-electrical steel from five countries

17 Jan | Steel News

EU starts review of AD measures on steel ropes and cables originating in China and shipped from S. Korea

05 Aug | Steel News

EU starts AD duty expiry review on CR flat products from China, Russia

04 Aug | Steel News