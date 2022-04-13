EU keeps AD duty unchanged for Severstal's hot rolled coils

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:42:10 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The EU antidumping duties on hot rolled coils (HRC) from Russian producer Severstal will remain unchanged.

The European Commission has announced the termination of the partial interim review of the antidumping measures applicable to imports of Severstal's hot rolled flat products, as EUROFER withdrew its review request on March 18. Furthermore, according to the EC, "the investigation had not brought to light any considerations showing that a termination of the review investigation would not be in the Union interest." The definitive antidumping duty therefore remains at €17.7/mt. It should be noted that Severstal is currently unable to sell material in the EU due to the EU sanctions against Russia.

The products in question are flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy steel or other alloy steel, whether or not in coils (including cut-to-length and narrow strip products), not further worked than hot rolled, not clad, plated or coated currently falling under CN codes 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91 and 7226 91 99, originating in Russia.