EU imposes definitive AD duty on imports of fasteners from China

Friday, 18 February 2022 13:42:16 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has imposed a definitive antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain iron or steel fasteners originating in China.

The investigation started on December 21, 2020, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the European Industrial Fasteners Institute (EIFI) on behalf of producers representing more than 25 percent of the total EU production of iron or steel fasteners. The complaint was also supported by producers accounting for over 58 percent of the total EU production in the period from July 2019 to June 2020.

The products in question are wood screws (excluding coach screws), self-tapping screws, other screws and bolts with heads (whether or not with their nuts or washers, but excluding screws and bolts for fixing railway track construction material), and washers originating in China, currently classified under CN codes 7318 12 90, 7318 14 91, 7318 14 99, 7318 15 58, 7318 15 68, 7318 15 82, 7318 15 88, ex 7318 15 95 (TARIC codes 7318159519 and 7318159589), ex 7318 21 00 (TARIC codes 7318210031, 7318210039, 7318210095 and 7318210098) and ex 7318 22 00 (TARIC codes 7318220031, 7318220039, 7318220095 and 7318220098).

The rates of the definitive antidumping duties applicable to the net, free-at-Union-frontier price, before duty, are 22.1 percent for Jiangsu Yongyi Fastener Co., Ltd., 46.1 percent for Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd ., 48.8 percent for Wenzhou Junhao Industry Co., Ltd., 39.6 percent for other cooperating companies, and 86.5 percent for all other Chinese companies. The AD duties take effect as of February 17.