EU steelmakers back Šefčovič’s pledge for strong trade measures against global overcapacity

Monday, 22 September 2025 12:28:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European steel industry has long warned of the risks posed by global steel overcapacity, unfair competition, and rising trade barriers. Following a meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels on September 19, 2025, European steelmakers expressed optimism that decisive measures are on the horizon to protect Europe’s industrial backbone.

Commissioner’s commitment

Šefčovič assured European steel company CEOs that the European Commission will introduce a highly effective steel trade measure by the first half of October 2025.

Šefčovič also confirmed that there are ongoing discussions with the US to develop a common strategy against global steel excess capacity, including a solution on the 50 percent US tariff on European steel and its derivatives.

Welcoming that this strong commitment to present a highly effective steel trade measure that will secure EU steel capacities and investments in this strategic sector for Europe’s geoeconomic autonomy, Dr. Henrik Adam, president of EUROFER, said, “The EU must now stand up and fight for its industrial backbone in the face of the unprecedented existential threat of global steel excess capacity, with millions of European quality jobs at risk. We hope that the expected Commission proposal will be the basis for the European Parliament and the Council to adopt a strong solution.”


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

