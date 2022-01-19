EUROFER welcomes extension of definitive AD duties on imports of GOES

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 14:11:07 (GMT+3) | Brescia

News of the extension of definitive antidumping duties on imports of grain-oriented flat rolled products of silicon-electrical steel (GOES) from five countries has been welcomed by EUROFER, the European steel association.

EUROFER pointed out that GOES are “a highly specialised steel product manufactured by only around 20 mills in the entire world, out of which four are located in the European Union. GOES is a vital component in the production of transformer cores and is therefore crucial for the maintenance and expansion of the EU electrical grid. GOES is also vital for the further development of the e-mobility sector." It further stated, "The European GOES producers have been facing substantial injury by dumped imports from Asian, Russian and American mills for many years.”

Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, commented, “The EU energy security and climate objectives can only be met by maintaining a viable European GOES industry. GOES is a strategic, high-end product, and the European Union cannot be dependent for its supply on foreign mills located in Asia, Russia or the United States.”